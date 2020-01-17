Cyber fraud fight to dominate Mobile World Congress

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE war against fraudulent payment flows affecting mobile network operators (MNOs) and their over 5 billion customers globally will take centre stage at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Spain.

Scheduled for the city of Barcelona from February 24-27, MWC is set to be the information and communications technology (ICT) industry’s conference and exhibition highlight of the year.

Evina, the French-based technology firm, is among the globe’s leading telecommunications payment protection firms to confirm its attendance.

David Lofti, the Evina Chief Executive Officer, said with mobile fraud on the rise, and with Evina recently exposing Trojan malware that infected several hundred thousand mobile users in 11 African and

European countries, it was essential that the world’s leading mobile players were updated on the globe’s most severe mobile monetisation threats.

“By helping secure mobile end-users, business growth for MNOs is enabled and the mobile ecosystem is able to flourish,” Lofti said.

He said the long-term sustainability of mobile monetisation was key as mobile devices truly became mobile wallets beyond 2020.

“We’re proud of our positive role in the world’s mobile sector and we’re pleased to be able to attend MWC 2020 where we can evangelise our EVINA DCBprotect solution,” Lofti added.

The solution today secures over 6 million daily transactions across 50 world markets.

Evina specifically provides telcos, merchants and payment gateways with proprietary direct carrier billing (DCB) technology dedicated to preventing malicious mobile apps or fraudulent advertisement from making payments.

– CAJ News