Eastern Cape pupils receive timely MTN shoes donation

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUNDREDS of pupils in the Eastern Cape Province are to receive school shoes courtesy of a charitable arm of MTN, the leading mobile network operator.

This is part of the ripple effects of the historic World Cup win by South Africa’s senior rugby team, fondly known as the Springboks.

Some Springboks members attended the beneficiary schools in their youth.

In partnership with the Office of the Chief Whip and the Department of Education, MTN will hand over 1 800 pairs of school shoes and back packs to students at Emsengeni Primary in Port Elizabeth, Jim Mvabaza Senior, Nongwanya Primary and the Manezi Primary in King William’s Town.

The schools are the alma maters of captain Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

This contribution by the MTN SA Foundation forms part of the annual Back to School campaign which seeks to equip learners from economically marginalised communities with the basic amenities that will enable them to start the academic year properly.

“As the proud sponsors of the Springboks, MTN has always looked for ways to harness its sponsorship of the national rugby team, and other sponsorship properties, to benefit the communities it operates in,” said Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation.

Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said having basic amenities like comfortable and sturdy school shoes can go a long way towards enhancing the self-esteem of school children, giving them a sense of purpose.

“MTN is mindful of how important it is to assist in creating educational environments that will improve learning outcomes,” she said.

Chief Whip, Mam Pemmy Majodina, is the guest of honour at all the events that end on Friday.

– CAJ News