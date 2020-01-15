Soldier’s murder revives CAR civil war

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THE killing of a soldier by a rebel group has resuscitated bloodshed in the volatile Central African Republic (CAR).

Union for Peace in the CAR (UPC), a Muslim extremist sect, is blamed for the killing of the military officer in Alindao in the southern Basse Kotto prefecture (province).

After the serious incident, violent exchanges of fire between the national army and UPC fighters broke out in the city, resulting in two deaths and eight injuries.

There has been a flight of dozens of internally displaced persons as well as the burning of houses displaced between the national army and the rebel group.

The United Nations mission in CAR (MINUSCA) has also sent additional troops to strengthen its positions in Alindao.

MINUSCA, while ensuring the protection of some 200 refugees in its camp under UPC fire, has dispatched peacekeepers from the Gabonese and Nepalese units.

Peacekeepers have met with the two camps to stop the shooting and have been able to deal with a fire that had started in the refugee camp.

The UN mission condemned the attacks by the UPC.

It warned the armed group against violations of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in CAR.

Rebel groups have intermittently violated the peace agreement signed with government in early 2018.

CAR was plunged into mayhem when Muslim rebel groups overthrew the government of François Bozize in 2013.

Muslim radicals and Christian extremists control a majority of the Central African country of 5 million people.

The government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra is battling to bring some calm.

– CAJ News