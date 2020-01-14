Relief after Libya rivals sign peace pact

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – THE international community has welcomed a ceasefire by the warring parties in Libya.

The ceasefire is anticipated to culminate in the halting of military operations by the internationally-endorsed Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA).

France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) joined the United Nations (UN) in applauding the ceasefire.

“We urge the parties to seize this fragile opportunity to address the key political, economic, and security issues underlaying the conflict,” the countries jointly stated.

“In the spirit of the upcoming Berlin conference, we remain committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya, free from undue external interferences, and are prepared to support Libyan parties in achieving a long-term cessation of hostilities and a political settlement that will enable all Libyans to enjoy a more peaceful and prosperous future.”

A ceasefire was announced on Sunday.

It is hoped the breakthrough will halt the renewed civil war battering Libya’s capital, Tripoli, since April last year when the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched a military offensive against government.

It is estimated more than 2 000 people have been killed during the conflict.

Libya, the oil-rich North African country of some 7 million people, is suffering instability since the overthrow and murder of longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011 following the US-France led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) uprising in the country.

– CAJ News