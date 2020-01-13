Selfish leaders to blame for world’s eternal wars

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

DEAR reader, have you ever wondered what causes the unnecessary wars, instability, uprisings, civil disobedience, regime change, defiance, resistance and dissent in the world today?

Hear me well, I’m not at all condoning the above but just preaching the True Gospel that will help leaders appreciate why peace, love and harmony are crucial.

The aforementioned are normally caused by serious lack of leadership in society, power obsession and self-centredness.

Jehovah God warned us of these disturbances when the end is nigh.

The biblical verse, 2 Timothy 3:2 of the New International Version sums this up.

“People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God-having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.”

Groupings such as the African Union (AU), Arab League, European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN), have been running marathon conferences in the quest for peace but it remains elusive.

Wars and instability reign in spite of billions of dollars channeled towards peace and stability across the world.

There are perennial wars between Palestine and Israel in the Middle East.

The world’s newest country, South Sudan, is enduring civil war.

Rebels are wreaking havoc in Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Al- Al-Shabaab is perpetrating terror in Somalia and Kenya while the Boko Haram is carrying out similar activities in Nigeria and neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

North Korea threatening peace in the Korean Peninsula and Iran is enriching its nuclear warheads to threaten the United States and Israel. Tensions have worsened after America assassinated an Iranian general.

Zimbabwe, largely a peaceful nation, is not exempt. I see the current leadership pushing the entire nation into a similar route yet this is something that is easily avoidable.

Recently, Chiredzi magistrate, Rodgers Mawarire, issued a provocative court judgment when he ruled in favour of Chief Neromwe (Clemence Madzingo) invading Chief Tshovani’s lands.

I view this as disparaging, belittling, derogatory and disrespectful to the affected chief and his people.

Such could result in friction if not carefully and properly addressed.

This egotism by political and government leaders always stirs unnecessary conflict.

The tensions call for tactful leadership that settles disputes without driving hatred, resentment, aversion, hostility, bitterness and revulsion among minority tribes and their majority counterparts.

As I write this True Gospel, temperatures in Zimbabwe’s Lowveld, particularly Chiredzi and their VaTsonga tribesmen’s descendants in neighbouring Mozambique and South Africa are boiling high following this politically motivated miscarriage of justice favouring Chief Neromwe who invaded Chief Tshovani’s lands.

Such things are bound to happen as Jehovah God’s son – Jesus Christ- prophesied.

Leaders must always abide by Jehovah God’s word to avoid such unnecessary conflicts.

Minority tribes in Zimbabwe today are increasingly feeling insecure under the so-called Second Republic where their rights willy-nilly trampled upon and taken for granted.

Jehovah God’s desire is to see all His children live in harmony irrespective of their culture, race, tribe or creed. Yet, power-hungry leaders always mess up Jehovah God’s plans.

Isaiah 32:2-4 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel saying: “Instead of caring for my flock and leading them to safety, you have deserted them and driven them to destruction. Now I will pour out judgment on you for the evil you have done to them.

“But I will gather together the remnant of my flock from the countries where I have driven them. I will bring them back to their own sheepfold, and they will be fruitful and increase in number. Then I will appoint responsible shepherds who will care for them, and they will never be afraid again. Not a single one will be lost or missing. I, the LORD, have spoken!”

When the righteous increase in any nation or the world over, people always rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.

Proverbs 29:2 confirms this True Gospel: “When the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.”

Brethren, as a scribe believing in the word of Jehovah God, I shall remain educating and informing the world about prospects of living in harmony in Jehovah God’s word, but departing from it invites trouble.

Proverbs 16:12 attests to this True Gospel: “It is an abomination to kings to do evil, for the throne is established by righteousness.”

Supporting this is the book of Proverbs 29:12, which reads: “If a ruler listens to falsehood, all his officials will be wicked.”

Always remember this; leadership that rules with arrogance is not far from falling from grace.

Proverbs 16:18 attests to this: “Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

Psalm 101:5 further supports this True Gospel. It reads, “Whoever slanders his neighbour secretly I will destroy. Whoever has a haughty look and an arrogant heart I will not endure.”

Jehovah God does not envy sinful leaders who practice miscarriage of justice. Isaiah 1:4 confirms this True Gospel saying: “Ah, sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, offspring of evildoers, children who deal corruptly! They have forsaken the Lord, they have despised the Holy One of Israel, they are utterly estranged.”

Brethren, Jehovah God always wants kingdoms that are built on justice. Proverbs 29:4 confirms this: “By justice a king builds up the land, but he who exacts gifts tears it down.”

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika