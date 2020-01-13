MTN adjudged SA’s best network operator

MTN pre-paid subscribers to enjoy newly introduced bonanza promotion

MTN subscriber enjoys her communication on MTN network. File photo

by TINTSWALO BALOYI
JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) MTN has been rated the best mobile network in South Africa.

The rating is the outcome of a network quality report from a survey conducted between October 1 and December 31.

The Q4 2019 Mobile Network Quality Report is based on 310 649 speed tests across South Africa.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 26,73 megabits per second and an average upload speed of 9,53Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 40,64Mbps, followed by Vodacom on 32,23Mbps, Telkom on 21,63Mbps, Rain on 16,44Mbps and Cell C on 16,48Mbps.

The Network Quality Score out of 10 showed how the network performed in relation to other networks.

MTN had a Network Quality Score of 9,85, followed by Vodacom on 8,1, Rain on 5,58, Telkom on 5,32, and Cell C on 4,91.

MTN was adjudged the winner in all the major cities of Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and the capital Tshwane/Pretoria.

– CAJ News

