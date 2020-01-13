Boko Haram propaganda unearthed

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Boko Haram is accused of writing letters to Nigerian military leaders, the president and the international community purporting to be soldiers threatening to abandon their posts over alleged neglect by authorities.

Last week, some media outlets reported that the Nigerian Army troops of the 159 Battalion deployed in the Yobe State had allegedly threatened to quit the war.

Letters, which were carried in the media, confirming their intentions were addressed to the military, President Muhammadu Buhari, Parliament as well as the African Union and United Nations.

However, the military has claimed the said letters did not emanate from soldiers.

“It has however been revealed through reliable intelligence sources that some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province collaborators and sympathisers who continue to lose out in their unholy activities due to the massive onslaught by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE were indeed behind the unscrupulous publications,” Army spokesman, Aminu Iliyasu said.

He said contrary to the controversial letters, the Nigerian Army troops were committed to eliminating the insurgents from Nigerian territory and apprehending their said collaborators and sympathisers.

Iliyasu said soldiers deployed against the Islamist militants had expressed their determination during meeting with army leaders that recently visited to verify the reports.

“In a rare display of endurance and their absolute loyalty to constituted authority, the troops presented 100 push-ups to their Sector Commander (Major General Suleiman Idris) amid cheers and jubilation,” Iliyasu said.

He thus dismissed the reports of mutiny by some soldiers as fake news.

“Reports are a figment of the imagination of the unscrupulous elements behind such.”

– CAJ News