SA’s best matriculants welcomed to new digital world

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME top performing South African matriculants have another reason to celebrate after a charitable entity of a mobile network operator rewarded them with electronic gadgets.

The MTN SA Foundation rewarded the scholars, including three learners with special needs, in Gauteng Province with laptop computers, smartphones and SIM cards as well as data.

A total of ten computers were awarded to the top performing matriculants. Additionally, MTN Pulse gave away ten smartphones and sim cards with 1GB a month for six months.

The foundation will also award the top performing township school with 40-seater multimedia center or smart classrooms to the value of R750 000.

Gauteng Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, announced the top achievers for the class of 2019 at an awards ceremony event in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The awarding of the laptops is part of a long-standing partnership that the MTN SA Foundation has forged with the Department of Basic Education and all provincial departments of education to honour matriculants for their academic excellence.

Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation, welcome the partnership with the department.

She lauded the learners, particularly those who achieved these outstanding results under challenging circumstances.

“As MTN celebrates its 25th anniversary, we are pleased to share the winning feeling with the matriculants,” Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said.

The official said the awarding of laptop computers and smartphones as further testament to MTN efforts to use connectivity to empower the youth and help facilitate access to education.

“Through this humble contribution, we hope that we have brightened the lives of these learners and are ushering in the delivery of a bold, new digital world.”

According to Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, MTN is cognisant of the socio-economic conditions hampering academically gifted learners from furthering their studies.

“Requisite tools are required for learning in the 21st century, hence MTN saw it fit to ensure that it provides the tools that will have a lasting impact on the learning requirements of the learners as they embark on a new journey in their lives,” she concluded.

– CAJ News