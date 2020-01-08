Nigerians’ top expectations for 2020 revealed

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A MAJORITY of citizens in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, expect improvements in the economy, job creation and energy supply in 2020.

This is according to findings from an annual survey, the New Year Poll to gauge the expectations of Nigerians for the year.

The result survey by NOIPolls revealed that the top three areas most Nigerians want the government to focus its attention on in 2020 are the economy (70 percent), job creation (69 percent) and electricity supply (62 percent).

Other areas mentioned include education (55 percent), infrastructural development (38 percent), healthcare (29 percent), agriculture (23 percent) and security (7 percent).

Although the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew from 2,12 percent in the second quarter of 2019 to 2,29 percent in the third quarter of 2019, during the course of the survey, most of the respondents lamented the increasing cost of goods and services in the country especially food items.

“Given that average Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of the increase in the nation’s GDP, the call for government to focus its attention on the economy this year is understandable,” NOIPolls stated.

With regards to Job creation, 69 percent of Nigerians want the government to channel its resources to ensuring that they create more jobs for its citizens in 2020.

This will go a long way in reducing the level of poverty and number of dependent people as well as in reducing crime rate in the country.

According to the NBS report, unemployment rate in Nigeria increased to 23,10 percent in the third quarter of 2018 from 22,70 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

Nigeria is Africa’s biggest country by population, estimated at 200 million.

– CAJ News