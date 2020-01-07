Nigeria raises alarm after US killing of Iranian general

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA is on high alert to curb disturbances that might emanate from the United States-ordered killing of an Iranian General.

Police have been placed on red alert amid fears the Islamic movement in the West African country could embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered further deployments following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in an airstrike at Baghdad international airport.

He was killed alongside Iraqi Commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) condemned the airstrike ordered by US President, Donald Trump, as provocative.

Ibrahim Musa, IMN spokesperson, said this was a “declaration of war on Iran, which has now dangerously made the world on the edge of a very destructive war.”

“For quite some time now, President Trump has been looking for ways to drag the Iranian nation to a senseless war,” Musa said.

IMN and the Nigerian police have in recent years clashed in skirmishes that have claimed the lives of Muslim faithfuls, civilians, journalists and security forces, hence fears of a recurrence of clashes after the US-sanctioned killings.

Frank Mba, Nigeria Police Force spokesman, said law enforcers had been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

He said IGP Adamu had assured locals and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate safety.

“He (Adamu) has equally warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria,” Mba said.

