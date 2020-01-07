Airstrike kills scores of army cadets in Libya

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) –THE United Nations peacekeeping mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has condemned the killing of at least 30 army cadets after rebel forces bombed a military academy in the capital Tripoli.

More than 30 others were wounded when militants of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), under the leadership of Commander Khalifa Haftar, attacked the facility as cadets were gathering on a parade ground this past weekend.

Victims were from cities across the North African country.

The attack is the latest in a series of attacks by Haftar’s forces in their opposition to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and allied forces based in the capital city.

LNA is aligned with a rival administration in the eastern town of Tobruk.

“The escalation in military action in this dangerous manner further complicates the situation in Libya and threatens opportunities to return to the political process,” UNSMIL stated.

The airstrike on the military academy comes days after a recent uptick in aerial attacks and shelling, which have killed at least 11 civilians since December.

The UN mission warned the escalating indiscriminate shelling of civilians and civilian buildings such as hospitals might rise to the level of war crimes.

“Perpetrators will not go unpunished no matter how long it may take,” the mission stated.

Attacks defy the renewed call by UN Secretary-General, António Guterres for ceasefire and political dialogue in Libya.

Foreign countries supporting rival governments are worsening the situation in the oil-rich country of 6,8 million people.

– CAJ News