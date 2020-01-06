Dozens killed in Darfur communal violence

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AT LEAST 65 people have been killed and more than 50 injured during communal in the West Darfur state of Sudan.

Thousands of civilians have been displaced after shelters were destroyed and villages burnt in the clashes that erupted on Sunday last week.

The United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) said it was disturbed by the violence between the rival communities in El Geneina and the surrounding areas.

“UNAMID is deeply concerned about the loss of life and injuries among civilians, widespread displacement and deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation,” the mission stated.

It called for the resolution of all disputes in a peaceful and amicable manner and thus called on all parties to restrain from the use of force, especially against civilian population, including women and children.

The UN mission nonetheless acknowledged efforts by the government to contain the situation but called upon relevant government authorities to maximize efforts to establish a protective environment and restore peace and order in and around the greater El Geneina community.

UNAMID has relocated of 32 UN and nongovernmental organisation personnel to Zalingei, Central Darfur as part of measures to ensure their safety and security.

The peacekeeping mission meanwhile expressed condolences to Sudan after a military plane crash claimed a staff member of the World Food Programme, who perished along with his wife and two children in the El Geneina Airport recently.

UNAMID was deployed in 2007 four years after a civil war in Darfur left thousands of people dead.

– CAJ News