Deaths from malaria in Burundi exceed 3 000

BUJUMBURA, (CAJ News) – AT least 3 170 people have died from a worsening outbreak of malaria in Burundi during 2019.

The deaths are from more than 8,5 million cases, which is almost double from 4,4 million cases documented from the previous year.

The figures are the highest for the last five years.

Such figures are shockingly high considering the country’s total population is around 11 million.

Highest malaria incidence rates have been observed in 19 districts located in the eastern parts of the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) disclosed that since its last report at the end of October 2019, more than 1,3 million additional cases with 479 deaths had been reported.

“Transmission of malaria infection continues in Burundi despite ongoing control interventions,” a spokesperson of the agency said.

WHO believes this is an indication that interruption of the transmission required scale-up of high-impact and targeted interventions.

The health agency has called for continuous mobilisation of funds for operations aimed at containing the outbreak.

The latest intervention by WHO, government and other partners include the national distribution of long-lasting insecticidal mosquito nets. The exercise was conducted in December.

Malaria is caused by a parasite transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

