Al-Shabaab terror victims seek treatment abroad

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – SOME victims of the recent terror attack in Somali have been flown overseas for treatment. This highlights the gravity of the bomb blast that left over 90 people dead.

Local doctors are facing an influx of the injured seeking treatment for severe injuries.

More than 140 people, among them children and university students, were injured in the bomb blast in Mogadishu last weekend.

The International Committee of the Red Cross disclosed it had done 52 surgeries since Saturday and was hoping most of the patients pulled through.

“Four of the patients have been referred to Turkey for further treatment,” said Dr Mohamed Yusuf Hassan, director of Medina Hospital, which the ICRC supports year-round.

Noor Abdikarim Ali, team leader of the Somali Red Crescent Society’s First Aid Action team, relived the horror of this past weekend’s attack.

“I saw women and children dead and body parts strewn all over the street. We transported almost 70 dead bodies,” Ali said.

The attack claimed by the Islamist Al-Shabaab group is one of the deadliest in recent years.

It evoked the horror of the twin blasts that killed nearly 580 people in central Mogadishu in October 2017.

The terror group has an estimated troops strength of between 7 000 and 9 000. It has been active in Somalia since 2006.

– CAJ News