Sweet rewards for Zimbabwe’s productive new sugar farmers

from NYENGETERAI CHIPUNZA in Mkwasine, Zimbabwe

MKWASINE, (CAJ News) – THANKS to a land reform programme and loans by a leading finance house, black farmers in the Lowveld are playing a pivotal role in reviving the sugarcane industry.

And, they are reaping the rewards for their efforts.

The most successful of these farmers have been rewarded in Mkwasine for increasing their yields.

Loans accessed from BancAbc have been key in the farmers’ success.

BancABC, alongside Pote Holdings and Simon Sit mobile phone company, the sponsors have recognised the indigenous farmers at a field day held under the theme, “Helping Farmers to Unlock Value from their Land.”

The event was held at Maranatha Farm in Mkwasine, Chiredzi district.

“The best farmers won special awards due to their best sugarcane produce, which motivates others to take the farming business seriously,” said Kerdmon Mhariwa, the Finance Director at BancAbc.

The bank has been providing the farmers with loans to finance their businesses in the Lowveld.

Rangarirai Dakarai, who improved his sugarcane output from 48 to 82 tonnes, was voted the Best Young Farmer.

Agenella Mugauri was voted Best Female Farmer for improving her yields from 50 to 82 tonnes.

Pritty Moby Chikerema was chosen the Best Medium Farmer after improving her 2010 output of 83 to 104 tonnes.

David Mandikoniwa was selected the Most Improved Farmer. He grew his yields from 54 to 92 tonnes.

Prizes included motorbikes, cash, mobile phones, fertiliser, umbrellas, caps and knapsacks.

Giving a motivational speech to other farmers, Chikerema said it was important that sugarcane farms were properly managed so that the treasure could be passed to future generations.

Anton Nyengera, who emerged the best supervisor in Mkwasine, said the industry had improved his life.

He ventured into farming after more than 37 years of being employed at Tongaat Hulett in Hippo Valley Estates.

“When l got an opportunity of being a supervisor, my life improved,” Nyengera said.

Zimbabwe’s sugar output is expected to reach 500 000 tonnes this year, surpassing last year’s 460 000 tonnes.

– CAJ News