Sudanese troops loot peacekeepers’ premises

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – SOLDIERS are among hundreds of individuals that have allegedly looted and vandalized the premises formerly used by a joint peacekeeping mission in the South Darfur.

The Nyala Super Camp and United Nations’ assets estimated at US$100 million (R$1,4 billion) had been handed over to the government of Sudan in November following a memorandum of understanding and handover agreement.

“The mission particularly deplores the participation in these acts by uniformed personnel, who are expected to assist the UN peacekeepers in securing the camps, advancing human rights, and protecting civilians,” the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), stated.

UNAMID expressed concern about the deterioration of the situation as looters were still active in the Nyala Super Camp as of this week.

It called on the inclusive government of Sudan to take appropriate and immediate action to prevent further looting and vandalism as well as conduct investigations into the incidents and bring the perpetrators to account.

UNAMID was deployed in 2007 to bring stability to the war-torn Darfur region in western Sudan.

The conflict began in 2003 when rebel groups fought the government which they accused of oppressing Darfur’s non-Arab population.

– CAJ News