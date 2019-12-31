MTN releases Cape Town carnival songs

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa, sponsor of the Kaapse Klopse Carnival, has released six exclusive Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA 2019) songs via its music streaming app, MusicTime.

Customers can stream the playlist by downloading the app on Android and iOS ahead of the carnival on January 4.

The album is titled KKKA Troupe Songs.

It features songs namely KAS Maain Mix 2019 by Brutjie Adams, All Star Gwarra Main Piekaan (Austin Rose), Dans Met D6raw (D6 Raw Choir), ORIENT by FAA (Orient Community Development), Hier Kom n Ding (Golden Gate Choir) and Baruch in jou Oog (Tashreeq De Villiers).

Lache Woldson-Samuels, Regional Marketing Manager: MTN Western Cape, said this highlighted MTN intimate involvement in the music and arts culture in South Africa for over 20 years.

“Not only are we committed to supporting and developing initiatives that foster social cohesion and celebrate our rich and diverse cultural heritage, we take great pride in bringing South Africans closer to their passion,” the official said.

“For us, our two-year sponsorship of the Cape Town Street Parade gives us the opportunity to connect fans with the much-loved Klopse culture in ways they weren’t able to before, whilst also connecting the Klopse to increased opportunities to monetise their passion – something which South African artists, no matter how talented they are, are in need of.”

MTN believes its MusicTime! offering has for the past year revolutionised Africa’s music industry with a fully inclusive music streaming offering that includes a countdown timer, top trending music and data included in the price.

MusicTime! is available as either a 120 minutes offering for R5 or 300 minutes offering for only R10, both offerings valid for seven days from purchase.

No subscription is required.

– CAJ News