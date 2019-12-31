Horror at Al-Shabaab genocide in Somalia

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – HUMAN rights groups are horrified at the increasing mass killings by the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia.

The latest onslaught by the Islamist sect left more than 70 people dead in the capital, Mogadishu, after a bombing targeted a tax collection centre near a security checkpoint last Friday.

Scores of people were injured during the car explosion during rush hour at a populated area in the city.

Two weeks ago, five people were killed when Al-Shabaab militants attacked a hotel frequently visited by politicians and army leaders, also in Mogadishu.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor appealed to authorities to open urgent investigations in order to ensure that perpetrators were held accountable and such crimes were prevented.

“Attacks that aim to kill, intimidate or terrorise the civilians constitute war crimes and show serious disregard of civilian lives,” the organisation stated.

“Hence, the Somali authorities must move to eliminate such crimes, reinforce the rule of law, and take all appropriate steps to ease internal tensions and protect the right to life.”

Al-Shabaab has been active in the East African country since 2006.

The group, whose troop strength is estimated at between 7 000 and 9 000, describes itself as waging a war against so-called enemies of Islam.

– CAJ News