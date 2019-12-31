Christmas killing of Christians sparks uproar in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – RELIGIOUS tensions have returned to haunt Nigeria after the killing of 11 abducted Christians by the Boko Haram on Christmas Day.

The beheading of the civilians by the Islamist group in the northeastern Borno State have led to allegations the government was failing to provide adequate security to Christians, who are mostly affected by the terror.

The Christian Democratic Movement (CDM) said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is Muslim, had been complicit in the executions.

This by failing to prosecute perpetrators of the Boko Haram insurgency and so-called religious terrorism north of Nigeria.

“We make our appeal once again to President Buhari to act swiftly and go after the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice,” Wole Adedoyin, the organisation’s coordinator, stated.

He called for an emergency meeting between Christian and Muslim groups to help solve the crisis.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights also condemned the Christmas Day executions of Christians by the Islamists.

“This act is condemned in its totality as it is despicable, wicked and barbaric,” Princess Ajibola, the centre’s coordinator, stated.

Buhari earlier denounced the executions but urged Nigerians against divisions along religious lines.

Africa’s most populous country with an estimated 200 million people, Nigeria is equally divided among Christians and Muslims.

More than a week ago, the United States added the West African country to a Special Watch List for governments that have engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom.

The US designated the Boko Haram as an Entity of Particular Concern.

To date, more than 30, 000 people have been killed by Boko Haram while an estimated three million others have been displaced.

– CAJ News