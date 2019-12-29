Trust God to take you to Promised Land in 2020

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE year 2020 and beyond, I plead with everyone reading this True Gospel to try their best to know Jehovah God more than they know influential people that they have placed their hopes on.

Do not boast of being surrounded by celebrities, politicians, business people or company executives.

Let us not waste our precious time obsessing with people. Instead, we should focus our attention on knowing more and trusting the Almighty Jehovah God.

I repeat, people will always be people but Jehovah God, who is the sovereign ruler of both heaven and earth, is the only answer that you so desperately require right now.

People will always be obstructions to your breakthroughs.

Yet when you turn your focus to Jehovah God, truly, I can assure you dear brethren, all the days of our lives on earth shall witness total freedom, peace, love, joy and happiness.

All these social, economic and political challenges you are facing today will surely disappear into thin air.

It is unhealthy to put too much trust in people because human beings will always be an obstacle.

Trusting entirely on people is self-betrayal and self-inflicting.

Our main problem is we tend to count on people, most importantly the rich and the famous, as the answer to our solutions. We forget that Jehovah God can make us famous and rich in our own right, and be in similar position than these influential people we are obsessed with.

Believe me dear brethren; a human being right now is your number one hurdle.

There are so many reasons why it is so important to focus our attention on Jehovah God as opposed to anchor our hopes on people.

Jeremiah 29:11 confirms this True Gospel: “For I know the plans I have for you…..plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Other key reasons why our eyes must be placed on Jehovah God all the time is because Yahweh does not lie. The Sovereign Lord is always infinitely wise. Xikwembu is faithful. Jehovah God is always good to his children and most importantly – He never changes in his being.

Dear brethren, what excites me most about Jehovah God is that He has never failed before to fulfill his word. Apart from His infinitely loving qualities or features, the Jehovah God I’m preaching in this True Gospel is sovereign over all things on earth, sea or heaven. What a father!

I run out of words as I trumpet and proclaim Him.

Truly, when I say Jehovah God never changes his plans or purposes, some of you might ask where it is written.

Let me take you to the book of Hebrews 13:8, which confirms this True Gospel: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”

The elucidation of same yesterday, today and forever simply means Jehovah God does not change at all. Jehovah God is the rock of ages. Isn’t it encouraging to lean on someone who does not change come hail or thunder?

Isaiah 26:4 says: “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock” while Acts 4:12 attests: “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”

The good thing about fixing our eyes on Jehovah God is because He is completely just. He will never abandon us. He cares for you and me. He knows everyone of us by name. He will fight for us. Jehovah is consistent. He is our refuge. Jehovah thinks about us all the time and most importantly, Jehovah God is not a liar.

He is not at all surprised by our situations. What an awesome sovereign ruler!

The reason why Jehovah God is not surprised by our situations is because He has been in the business of helping His people since the genesis.

Numbers 23:19 attests this True Gospel when it states: “God is not man, that he should lie, or a son of man, that he should change his mind. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has he spoken, and will he not fulfill it?”

Jehovah God will always fulfill his purpose for us even when we do not know what that purpose is. From the beginning up until now Jehovah God has fulfilled every single promise he made to the Israelites.

He brought them out of slavery and into the Promised Land. He subdued all their enemies. Not one of Jehovah God’s good promises ever failed; hence I encourage everyone to fix their eyes on Him alone.

I like 2 Chronicles 20:6, which states: “O LORD, God of our fathers, are you not God in heaven? You rule over all the kingdoms of the nations. In your hand are power and might, so that none is able to withstand you.”

This verse gives hope and insurance that Jehovah God is the sovereign ruler of heaven and earth hence this supernatural power to control everything.

Instead of the developing world turning to superpowers such as the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany, France, Japan or United Nations, all they need right now is fixing their eyes on Jehovah God.

Dear brethren, let us fix our eyes on Jehovah God, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before His son Jesus Christ endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of Jehovah.

Believe me, if we fix our eyes on Jehovah Yahwe, even Satan and all his minions together cannot prevent Jehovah from saving people, providing for us and fulfilling His plans for us.

Because Jehovah God is infinitely wise, His promises have always proven perfect and everything He said is true and always best for us. Therefore, we have every reason in trusting in Jehovah God than human beings.

Just to pose a question to you dear reader. Have you ever been to court whereby you appear before a judge without proper legal representation from advocates or lawyers?

Imagine going to court and appear before a judge who had a reputation for being unjust. I would be terrified to the bone marrow. But Jehovah God I’m preaching in this True Gospel is infinitely and totally just. He is righteous. He always does the right thing at the right time as opposed to human beings.

Jehovah God will never do anything unjust. He never does anything wrong. Therefore we have solid reasons why we should trust Him all the time as opposed to human beings.

Hebrews 13:5 reads: “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

This is one major reason I like trusting so much in Jehovah God. He never takes a break like what human beings do. Jehovah God never forsakes us, never says, “hold one a bit, I will be back in 5 minutes.” No! Jehovah God is always with us 24/7. So, why not fix our eyes on Him alone?

Now, some of the major reasons why our lives sometimes remain stagnant is because we allowed human beings to influence our wellbeing, breakthroughs, determine our destinies, define who we should be and set our standards.

As I preach this True Gospel, join me to outrightly reject being answerable to human being.

Our lives would not have been at the point they are now had we fixed our eyes on Jehovah God.

People are sinking in financial debts, relationship break ups, suffering from endless diseases, severe isolation, full of anger, depression and general abject poverty because of their trust on fellow human beings.

Just for once this year 2020 and beyond, try to follow what this True Gospel is teaching yourself to fix eyes on Jehovah God and experience total freedom, perfect miracles in your life, rediscovering oneself, new potentials, exciting relationships, peace, love, joy and abundant blessings.

Yet I also encourage you to exercise love, forgiveness, tolerance, mercy and leniency from now and years to come. Extend an olive branch to everyone you believe is your enemy.

Forget the disappointment you experienced at the hands of humans. Forget false promises made to you. Forget previous broken relationships, unemployment and disease. Never mind being hated.

In the process of fixing your eyes on Jehovah God, always learn to let go the past. Forgive everyone who wronged yourself before so that Jehovah God will also forgive you too. There is always power in forgiving our enemies all the time.

Believe me, barely three months from now, you shall be writing back to this True Gospel confirming new and exciting breakthroughs or testimonies.

If currently you are walking in darkness, experiencing threatening storms or passing through a fiery trial, the only answer you require right now is Jehovah God.

Jehovah God will never leave you alone as you fix your eyes on Him alone. Desist from basing your hopes on earthly godfathers, spouses, relatives, friends, parents, celebrities, company executives, politicians or global superpowers.

Jehovah God is your key to total salvation, freedom, peace, love and harmony.

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika