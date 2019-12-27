Boko Haram death toll increases after latest terror

from AHMED OBAFEMI in Maiduguri, Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, (CAJ News) – THE Boko Haram has killed more than 36 000 people since it unleashed terror to overthrow the Nigerian government ten years ago.

Since the beginning of this year, the Islamist group has killed at least nine aid workers.

An envoy disclosed the figures this week following reports the militants had executed an unspecified number of civilians and abducted others at a road linking two northeastern states that worst affected by the violence.

The violent incidents occurred on the Monguno-Maiduguri road linking the Borno and Yobe States where the terrorists set up checkpoints targeting civilians.

Antonio Jose Canhandula, Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, said the upsurge in violence witnessed over the past year, and especially along the main roads over the last six months, was leading to a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Since the beginning of the year, over 160 000 people have fled looking for safety and arriving in already congested camps, stretching a majority of sites to capacity.

Canhandula said insecurity and violent attacks continued to hamper the ability of civilians to access basic services, livelihoods, and land for farming and grazing.

Over 7 million people remain in need of urgent lifesaving assistance in the crisis-affected states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

Many are surviving in harsh conditions without humanitarian assistance.

An estimated 1,2 million people have become unreachable to aid agencies.

António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, decried the execution and abduction of civilians this week.

“Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable,” Gueterres said.

– CAJ News