Weekend bloodbath rocks Nigeria police force

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria
ABUJA, (CAJ News) TRAGEDY has struck the Nigerian Police Force after an inspector shot dead a corporal before turning the gun on himself.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police was injured during the bloodbath in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Circumstances around the incident could not be ascertained at the time of publication.

Bala Ciroma, the FCT Commissioner of Police, has ordered an investigation into the weekend incident and put measures in place to forestall the recurrence of such an incident.

He commiserated with the family members of the deceased pair, according to his spokesperson, Yusuf Mariam.

“The FCT Command urges residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” Mariam said.

