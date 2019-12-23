Underprivileged SA youth empowered on 4IR

by AKANI CHAUKE

Acting News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 200 South African youngsters have been introduced to the concept of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) as the country celebrates the festive season.

MTN SA Foundation, Huawei and the Department of Social Development partnered to bring some early Christmas cheer to the youngsters from Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.

The pre-teens and teens from the Afrika Tikkun Arekopaneng Centre benefitted.

“We spoke to the children about the importance of ICT (information and communications technology) and introduced them to the concept of the 4IR,” said Huawei’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Kian Chen.

“We hope that we lit a tiny spark in these young minds as it is very important for Huawei that as we move toward a digital economy, no one is left behind,” the Huawei executive added.

Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation, said the annual Christmas Drive that the organisation conducts with Huawei gave them an opportunity to brighten the lives of impoverished communities, rally employees to contribute to a worthy cause and mobilise stakeholders to work collectively to address immediate social needs of vulnerable children.

“As we all take a break from work to reconnect and celebrate with loved ones, it is important that we should also spare a thought to children who are facing hardship. This is one of the ways that MTN is sharing that winning feeling by bringing a festive cheer to the Orange Farm community,” Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said.

Deputy Minister of Social Development, Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu, represented the government.

She said government looked forward to tapping into the potential of mobile technology for social transformation and to continue the partnership with MTN SA Foundation and Huawei in the future, to reach more vulnerable children throughout South Africa.

“Through this initiative we are spreading the spirit of giving and sharing, born out of the recognition that many vulnerable children cannot share the cheer and joy that traditionally comes during the festive season,” Bogopane-Zulu said.

– CAJ News