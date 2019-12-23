Asante Sana as continent embraces dotAfrica domain

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – REGISTRY Africa (RA) is confident of reaching the milestone of .africa (dotAfrica) 25 000 domains.

The figure currently stands at 23 000.

RA, the administrator of the .africa domain name space, has announced it will be running its popular African geographic Top Level Domain (gTLD) US$1 Asante Promotion (Swahili for Thank You) between February and March 2020 in an effort to reach the feat.

The Asante Sana promotion will see the wholesale price of .africa domains drop to $1 while the price of .joburg, .capetown and .durban city domains will be reduced to R15 for the month of February .

These prices exclude Value-Added Tax (VAT), where applicable.

“Once again, the Asante Sana Promotion is aimed at saying thank you to the Registrars and Resellers (RaRs) that have largely been responsible for the phenomenal success of our African gTLDs,” said Lucky Masilela, Chief Executive Officer of RA.

He said the promotion was expressing gratitude to RaRs for contributing immensely to connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa.

“Together, we’re helping realise the dream of a Bright Continent,” Masilela said.

He added information was powering the fourth industrial revolution hence youth must be involved.

“Young Africans must fully participate in this digital revolution by being active and visible online. This can be achieved by registering a .africa domain,” Masilela concluded.

– CAJ News