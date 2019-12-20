Job fair bridges gap between academia, ICT sector

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL technology firm, Huawei, has restated its contribution to boost South Africa’s tech skills gap and helping create youth employment for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The company’s has concluded its second Information and Communication Technology (ICT) job fair for its academy graduates.

The 2019 ICT job fair also aligned with the goals of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to maximise ICT investment, accelerate socio-economic development and facilitate the building of an inclusive information society.

“It is Huawei’s vision to bring digital to every individual, home and business, for a fully connected, intelligent world and to create new opportunities for inclusive growth,” said Maison Mei, Director of the Huawei South Africa Enterprise Delivery and Service Department.

“In this context, ICT is key to any country’s economic development, and the South African government has shown a commitment to building its skills base in the sector,” the official added.

The ICT job fair gives Huawei partners a platform to meet and interview university students who have passed through Huawei programmes, with an eye to identifying talent and offering them internships and possibly a job at the end of their term.

Forty (40) students participated in the job fair, showcasing their skills and qualifications and applying for the ICT jobs offered by Huawei and its partner enterprises.

The fair attracted significant interest from university students from various academic institutions, while also facilitating dialogue and efficient talent selection for enterprises.

Mecer Inter-Ed, a Huawei Authorized Learning Partner (HALP), was among other companies at the fair.

Anneline van Rooyen, sales and marketing executive at Mecer Inter-Ed, pledged to complement Huawei in building a talent ecosystem for the ICT industry.

“We look forward to an even better 2020, delivering the highest-quality Huawei training and certification,” van Rooyen said.

The job fair is part of the Huawei ICT Talent Ecosystem, which aims to address talent shortage following the realisation this is an international challenge.

For the global programme, Huawei collaborates with education and training institutions, industry associations and partners to build a platform for sustainable ICT skills development.

Meanwhile, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) recently launched its Developer Programme, Shining-Star, in South Africa. The programme is part of a $1 billion global investment that Huawei is committing to, in order to encourage global developer innovation and support.

