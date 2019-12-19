Zimbabwe VP’s former wife to spend Xmas in jail

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE estranged wife of Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga is making frantic efforts to have her denial of bail and remand in custody on multiple charges, including attempted murder and corruption, reversed.

Marry Mubaiwa (38) has been remanded until December 30 after appearing before a lower court magistrate, Chrispen Mberewere.

The former model is challenging the decision through her lawyer, Taona Nyamakura of Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, who meanwhile said he had not obtained the charge sheet.

Mubaiwa has been charged with attempted murder of her husband, fraud, foreign currency externalisation and money laundering.

She was not asked to plead.

Prosecutors allege Mubaiwa denied her then-husband the right to fly to neighbouring South Africa for desperately needed treatment for an undisclosed ailment thought to be cancer.

She later reportedly pulled an intravenous drip out of his arm when he was eventually in hospital in South Africa. This warranted the attempted murder charge.

Chiwenga’s former wife is said to have illegally externalised US$1,03 million (R14,85 million) and laundered US$990 000 (R14,27 million) to South Africa.

It is further alleged Mubaiwa fraudulently sought to upgrade the troubled couple’s customary union to a civil marriage without Chiwenga’s consent.

The two have been married since 2011.

Critics believe the charges are a ploy by Chiwenga to frustrate her during the couple’s divorce. Chiwenga masterminded the military coup that ousted then-President, Robert Mugabe, in 2017.

– CAJ News