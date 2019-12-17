Hub meets Southern Africa demand for liquid cartons

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE opening of new technical hub by the continent’s largest packaging company is set to address the rising demand for liquid cartons in the Southern African region.

South African-based Nampak has opened the facility at its Liquid Carton division in Johannesburg.

The new plant complements Nampak’s existing liquid carton facilities, which include a sales offices in the local Bryanston (Gauteng Province) a printing plant in Isithebe (KwaZulu-Natal), a research and development (R&D) facility in Cape Town (western Cape) as well as sister carton producing plants in Malawi and Zambia.

Nampak Liquid Cartons’ technical hub was custom built to maintain and service the growing pool of liquid carton filling machines for the food and beverage industry, such as dairy, water and fruit juice.

“By shifting to carton companies are enjoying benefits, such as a revitalised look and feel of their products, while being environmentally-friendly,” explained outgoing Andre De Ruyter, Chief Executive Officer of Nampak.

He said with the world becoming more environmentally aware, and companies looking for sustainable packaging alternatives, Nampak Liquid Cartons is perfectly positioned for take-off.

The executive said the opening of the technical hub cemented the companies’ its vision and long-term commitment to position it for future growth.

“The future looks bright for Nampak Liquid Cartons with the opening of our new technical hub,” De Ruyter said.

He is meanwhile leaving Nampak to head up Eskom, the power utility.

– CAJ News