Tongaat embraces solar energy

from WALTER MAFEKING in Chiredzi, Zimbabwe

CHIREDZI, (CAJ News) – SUGAR cane giant producing Tongaat Hulett is embarking on a massive solar project in Chiredzi town.

A total of 149 households are set to benefit from this green project, that has been prompted by the crippling power cuts being experienced in Zimbabwe.

In a tender seen by CAJ News Africa, Tongaat Hulett is looking out for a reliable contractor who can supply solar panels, batteries, inverters and a stand alone 200 litre geysers.

“In line with contemporary trends emphasizing on the efficiency and sustainable use of domestic energy, the company is seeking strategic partners in the installation of a hybrid solar system incorporating solar panels, batteries, inverters and accessories and a stand alone 200 litre geyser at each of its 149 houses situated in Chiredzi town,” reads part of the tender document.

The company has set +300 watts for solar panels, 5kVA 48V inverters and 3.5kWh Li-ion batteries as the products they want on its houses.

This project will be a panacea to massive electricity power cuts being experienced in Chiredzi town.

Many companies on Zimbabwe are embracing green energy.

Tongaat Hulett, which owns both Hippo Valley Estates and Triangle Limited in the Lowveld has operations in other five Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries comprising Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa.

Tongaat Hulett is an agriculture and agri-processing business, which focuses on the complementary feedstocks of sugarcane and maize processing facilities.

– CAJ News